Scott Lindsey bemoans missed chances and defensive ‘calamity’ in Crawley draw

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey rued missed opportunities and also branded his team’s defending a “calamity” after they were held to a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Sutton.

Liam Kelly fired the play-off chasing visitors ahead three minutes before the break, but the hosts hit back with second-half goals from top scorer Charlie Lakin and Olly Sanderson as they chased a vital win in their bid to avoid the drop.

However, Klaidi Lolos rescued a dramatic late point with a stoppage-time equaliser to leave Crawley still holding on to seventh spot, although now only ahead of in-form Doncaster on goal difference having played a game more.

“We missed loads of opportunities to score in the first half,” said Lindsey.

“We created loads, certainly in the first 20 minutes. We could have been three or four [goals] up.

“But we didn’t take those opportunities and chances.”

He added: “I felt in the first half we were OK, but I thought in the second half we wasn’t.

“I think we probably played too direct, it became an end-to-end game. It was probably like that all game, which helped them [Sutton]. They want it to be like that.”

Lindsey was also far from pleased with the two goals his side conceded as they threw away their lead.

“Their first goal, for a start, was never a foul in the build-up,” he said. “The referee [Lewis Smith] got drawn into it, it’s so naive it’s a joke.

“He gives a free-kick and they score. I was disappointed with that goal from an official’s point of view.

“And their second goal is just a calamity again, I don’t know what we’re doing.

“We don’t need to roll the ball out, we just need to take our time at that moment.

“But I felt like we were anxious today with our play, certainly in the second half.

“We came in in front at half-time and we were happy, but we feel as if we can play more.

“But in the second half we didn’t, so I’m disappointed.”

Sutton manager Steve Morison knows his side are all but down despite their battling display.

The club remain second-bottom, three points behind Colchester and with an inferior goal difference of seven goals.

Colchester also have a game in hand and require just one point from their final two fixtures to avoid relegation.

“We’re still in the fight, but it’s out of our hands completely,” said Morison.

“We had to better Colchester’s result, which we did, but we had the life sucked out of us when they scored the second goal.

“They scored a very good goal to go 1-0 up at half-time, so then it was the opportunity to speak to the players at half-time and tell them to give everything they’ve got in the second half, perform better and have no regrets.

“I think they did that in the second half, but I’m so gutted to have conceded [that second goal] in the way we did.

“The players were on their knees at the end, they gave it their all. It just wasn’t quite enough.

“Their goal was frustrating, but I’m really proud of the players’ efforts today.”