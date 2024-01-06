Scott Lindsey hails ‘unbelievable character’ as Crawley triumph at Bradford

Scott Lindsey praised Crawley’s character after they scored twice in stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 4-2 win at Bradford.

The visitors had been trailing 2-1 before Adam Campbell’s 85th-minute equaliser.

They then went on to complete a stunning comeback with Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos scoring in the 10 added minutes.

Manager Lindsey said: “It was a big victory. We showed unbelievable character and sometimes that wins you games.

“We weren’t at our best and they’re a really good side. We defended brilliantly and resiliently and kept believing we could get something from the game.

“Even when we brought it back to be level again, we still had that endeavour to go and win it. I’m really proud of the players.

“Graham (Alexander) is a great manager and they’re a really tough side to play against. They asked a lot of questions of us but we dug in deep and showed brilliant character.

“I remember speaking to the players in pre-season about having a good dressing room, being able to tidy things up so when anyone is being unprofessional the others pull them into line.

“I said how important that togetherness is and how it can win you games. We’ve built that and I’m so pleased.”

Orsi, who has scored four goals in two games, had headed Crawley in front in the first half.

Liam Ridehalgh equalised and then the home side went in front. Corey Addai appeared to have saved Andy Cook’s penalty but the ball rebounded over the line off his ankle.

But Campbell equalised before Orsi restored Crawley’s lead with his fourth goal in two games and substitute Lolos blasted a fourth.

Bradford manager Alexander was shocked by his team’s second loss in a week.

He said: “The scoreline doesn’t reflect the overall game but we have to take it on the chin.

“We changed our mindset after going 2-1 up and allowed them to come back in.

“We went to protect the lead instead of staying on the front foot. We became flat as a team.

“We became a back five with too much space for the midfield to cover and they played through us and got the equaliser.

“It was a real harsh lesson for us in how good we’ve been at pressing teams and not allowing them easy space. It was too easy for them to play through our team.

“We’ve been so good at being aggressive in our pressing. Sometimes you make mistakes and get away with it but we haven’t done that today.

“There was almost a sigh of relief after we got in front. But that has relaxed our minds and we went about it the wrong way with the way we finished the game.”