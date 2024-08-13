Scott Lindsey happy as Crawley knock out former club Swindon
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey felt his young team were thoroughly good value for their Carabao Cup win over Swindon – but felt they made hard work of the 4-2 home victory.
Swindon, trailing to goals from Ade Adeyemo and Jack Roles, fought back midway through the second half to score twice and also miss a penalty through Will Wright inside a six-minute period.
The Robins pulled level with goals from Nnamdi Ofoborh and substitute Harry Smith but a second long-range stunner from Roles and Rafiq Khaleel’s shot which went in off the post settled the issue late on.
Lindsey said: “I am proud of the players but I don’t like to win a game twice. We let them back in.
“We were very, very inexperienced in age and league experience and I made five changes from last Saturday.
“But the identity remains the same and the win helps me as a coach as I can see the players are buying into it.”
Swindon’s woeful record in the competition has seen them fail to win in it since 2014 but manager Mark Kennedy felt the scoreline did not reflect the performance.
He said: “We played against a League One side and should have won the game; we deserved to.
“When we got back in the match we dominated the ball and created multiple chances and Paul Glatzel could have had a hat-trick.”
Crawley’s opening goal squirmed under the body of Jack Bycroft but Kennedy defender his keeper and said: “He is an outstanding talent. I have had multiple phone calls about Jack.”
