Scott Lindsey lauds ‘fantastic’ work ethic of 10-man Swindon in Salford draw

Swindon manager Scott Lindsey hailed the fight of his players after securing a 0-0 draw at home to Salford despite playing the whole second half with 10 men.

Harry McKirdy was sent off just before half-time after picking up a second yellow card but Town held on to claim their first point of the season.

Lindsey said: “I don’t think I’ve ever worked so hard for one point if I’m honest with you.

“The lads put in an unbelievable shift and I was really proud of them.

“It became really difficult after the red card, but I thought we got the tactics spot on in terms of how we played.

“We felt that we could steal a goal from playing on the break and in actual fact we probably created more chances in second half than we did in the first.

“The work ethic from the players was fantastic and it shows that the preseason we’ve done was worth it.

“We knew Salford were a really good team on the ball and they were very strong in the middle of the park, so we made changes and I actually thought we were the most likely team to win it in the second half.”

A cagey first half saw little action, with Swindon’s Sol Brynn the busier of the two keepers, making saves from Callum Hendry and Conor McAleny.

Town’s hopes of pushing for a first win of the campaign suffered a major setback in the 43rd minute when McKirdy, having been booked earlier on, was dismissed after a late challenge just inside the Salford half.

Both sides had chances to win as Robins forward Jacob Wakeling flicked a header just wide from a Remeao Hutton cross and Hendry connected with a volley but was thwarted by a magnificent Brynn save before Brandon Thomas-Asante shot straight at the Swindon keeper.

Salford manager Neil Wood said: “It probably helped us when they had 11 men on the pitch.

“Once they get a man sent off and they get a bit more defensive and it’s really difficult to break down. We knew we had to be patient.

“We knew we had to move the ball quicker. So yeah, frustrating that we couldn’t have that final bit of quality to get the goal.

“They’ve blocked us in the middle of the pitch and as much as we were getting joy down the sides, we just didn’t have that final bit of quality and that’s what we were probably lacking.

“There’s plenty for me to work and plenty to be positive about you know, the lads are really disappointed in the dress room, they expected to win.

“They were confident they could win. So yeah, for me, it’s a great sign that they’re disappointed that they didn’t win because I totally agree with them.

“There is lots to fine tune but some really positive, good things today.”