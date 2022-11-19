Scott Lindsey left frustrated as Swindon lose to Crewe

Head coach Scott Lindsey could not believe his Swindon team failed to find the back of the net in their 1-0 defeat against Crewe.

Daniel Agyei’s first-half penalty ended Swindon’s five-match unbeaten run.

Lindsey said: “I don’t think I have been in a more frustrating game than that for a long time, we had all the ball, all the chances, we did everything but put the ball in the back of the net.

“Going a goal down makes it more difficult for us after one soft decision for the penalty as they deny us space and bank in.

“We kept going and we created a lot of chances and put a hell of a lot of balls into their box but just couldn’t get it over the line.

“We have to find a way of beating teams that do that to us, it is certainly something we will be working on.”

Luke Offord’s timely intervention just about kept Crewe level when Remeao Hutton got beyond his defender and delivered a dangerous cross to the back post towards Jacob Wakeling but the defender nipped in ahead of him to turn it behind.

Crewe took the lead after 23 minutes from the spot as Lachlan Brook was brought down in the area before Agyei coolly dispatched his penalty.

In the 50th minute, Ellis Iandolo had two chances to get Swindon level after he was picked out with a cross. His first shot was parried back to him before his first-time volley flew over the top.

The crossbar came to Crewe’s rescue when Ben Gladwin played an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Luke Jephcott, only for his close-range header to strike the woodwork.

Hutton stood a cross up for Wakeling in the middle late on but he couldn’t keep his header down.

Crewe caretaker boss Lee Bell said: “I’m obviously delighted to win, it’s a real tough place to come against a really good team.

“I like the way they play, when that clicks they’re going to absolutely put teams to bed. So I am really delighted with three points.

“When you come away from home to a good team, you have to sometimes respect them and give them more of the ball.

“What I was pleased with what our players did with the ball. There was a definite game plan and the things we worked on in the week we could see in the game.

“If we could carry on playing like that and improving in certain areas like getting that clinical edge and taking those opportunities that an away team gets on the counter attack a few times, we could have taken the game away from them.”