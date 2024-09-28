28 September 2024

Scott Lindsey starts life at MK Dons with draw at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended in a 1-1 draw at Bromley.

Lindsey left Crawley, who he led to promotion to League One last season, to succeed Mike Williamson at the Dons.

The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute when Tommy Leigh took advantage of hesitant defending to cross for Joe Tomlinson to tap into an open goal.

However, that advantage only lasted 15 minutes as Bromley top scorer Michael Cheek restored parity with an excellent drilled finish past Tom McGill.

The second half was a cagey affair with chances at a premium, Danny Imray drawing a smart save from McGill.

