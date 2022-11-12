Scott Lindsey staying grounded after solid start to season for Swindon

Head coach Scott Lindsey is refusing to get ahead of himself after Swindon drew 1-1 with 10-man Tranmere to leave themselves in the thick of the League Two promotion battle.

The Robins came from behind to claim a hard-fought point thanks to Jacob Wakeling’s goal after an early opener from Josh Hawkes.

Swindon sit sixth, four points adrift of the top three, and Lindsey said: “At the moment we have had a good start but that is all it is at this point in the season.

“We have to do two things now and those are to maintain this level that we are playing at and finish it off, so we are concentrating on that.

“It was one of those games for us where we didn’t have loads of chances or many clear-cut chances but we made the keeper make some big saves.

“I think with the balance of the game we deserve more than just one point but these sort of things even themselves out over the course of a season, there will be times where we win a game that maybe we didn’t deserve to.”

Rovers went ahead after nine minutes as Hawkes was slipped in after he made a well-timed run behind the Swindon defence, took a touch and clinically finished past Sol Brynn into the bottom corner.

The visitors could have doubled their advantage when Kieron Morris won the ball off Ellis Iandolo and fed Chris Merrie on the edge of the area but he shot over.

Just before the half-hour mark, Swindon struck back as Remeao Hutton drilled low across goal and Wakeling arrived to prod the ball into the gaping net.

Ross Doohan saved Tranmere with five minutes left as Louis Reed hit a fabulous free-kick from 25 yards that dipped under the crossbar, only for the keeper to claw it away.

Jordan Turnbull saw red in stoppage time as he took out Frazer Blake-Tracey on the left of the penalty area as they both challenged for a loose ball.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “We thought we deserved something out of the game and the boys are disappointed we didn’t take all three points maybe with the chance we had at the end there.

“It was two good teams going toe-to-toe trying to win the game so maybe you have to say a draw was a fair result and I will be the first to say that but when two teams give it everything, I thought it was an entertaining game.

“On the sending off, I think Jordan decides he’s going to go for it and then doesn’t undecide it so I’m just happy the boy doesn’t get hurt.

“I don’t think he’s going to go and try to kick the boy’s head off, he’s not, he’s not that type of lad, but it was certainly a dangerous attempt for the ball.”