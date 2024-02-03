Scott Lindsey too angry to speak to Crawley players after Morecambe loss

Angry Crawley boss Scott Lindsey ignored his players directly after their 2-1 home defeat to Morecambe and later described them as being “too passive and too nice.”

The Red Devils had a decent start at the Broadfield Stadium when Harry Forster fired his first league goal for the club to put them ahead in the 17th minute.

But striker Ged Garner, on loan from Barrow, levelled before the break and fired the winner from a tight angle six minutes from time to make up for his penalty miss against Colchester the previous week.

This was Crawley’s fourth defeat in their last five home league games and Lindsey was so incensed that he did not speak to the players immediately afterwards.

He said: “I’ve not spoken to them yet. I went into my office to look at the stats and look at the results but I’m too angry to go in and speak to them.

“We will debrief and speak to the players on Monday. Next week it will be all about intensity in training for sure.”

Lindsey was dismayed his team flopped badly in their first League Two game for three weeks, but he did not blame the inactivity for the outcome.

The former Swindon manager added: “There was a lack of intensity with no guile or aggression to go on to win the game.

“We went 1-0 up but were ponderous and slow and had only one shot on goal all game.”

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan heaped praise on two-goal Garner, who missed a second-half penalty in his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Colchester.

Brannan said: “I am made up for him. After what happened last week I knew I had to support him.

“Penalty misses are part of the game and I just wanted him to get on with it and show what he can do. He has showed what a top player he is.

“I give him all the credit. He was very down after what happened last week and I just said to him about keeping his head up.”

It has been a difficult time for Brannan after losing a string of players in the January transfer window and he admitted this made the result even sweeter.

He added: “Considering what happened in the transfer window we stuck to our game.

“We had to make a lot of changes yet we were absolutely outstanding in the second half. The longer the game went on, the better we got.”