Scott Lindsey used Southampton footage to inspire Crawley and end winless run

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey revealed he used a video clip of Southampton manager Russell Martin to help inspire his players ahead of their 2-0 home victory over Forest Green Rovers.

In the footage, Martin spoke of the importance of trying to be the most hard working of teams, and Lindsey used it to help get a similar message across as the Red Devils pulled off their first league win in five games.

A first-half goal from leading scorer Danilo Orsi put the hosts on their way and substitute Klaidi Lolos made the points safe with another close-range finish three minutes from time.

“We were good for the money today,” Lindsey said.

“I thought Russell Martin made some really good points about running hard without the ball as well as with the ball. I thought the players took it on brilliantly.

“Both our goals came from the left side, which we had targeted, and our running stats were through the roof after having a game in midweek.”

Lindsey confessed he had felt the pressure during the match due to wanting to return to winning ways, and this prompted him to celebrate in front of the fans on the south terrace afterwards.

He said: “I felt quite anxious and I apologised to the players because I don’t want any of that going on to them.

“Our fans have been brilliant in our last few games when we haven’t been winning and it was very important to get this win as it keeps us alive and kicking.”

Forest Green manager Steve Cotterill believes tiredness played a big factor as his side suffered their third defeat in five games since he took over just over three weeks ago.

Rovers lost 4-0 at home to Mansfield before ending a 15-game winless run with a 2-1 victory at Barrow in midweek, and Cotterill said: “There was fatigue in us today and it impacted our performance.

“Having three games in a week took its toll and it was a long game.”

Rovers remain six points from safety, and Cotterill said: “I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen against decent opposition and we are no worse off in the table than we were before the start of this game.

“But you can’t win matches if you don’t play sharp and this is something I’ll have to do something about.

“(Christian) Doidge should have scored with a header right at the end but the keeper made a fantastic save.”