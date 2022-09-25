25 September 2022

Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine

By NewsChain Sport
25 September 2022

Scotland were dealt a double injury blow when Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney withdrew from the squad for the Nations League game against Ukraine for which Scott McTominay is suspended.

Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley have been called up by boss Steve Clarke for the final Group B1 fixture in neutral Krakow on Tuesday night when a draw will see section leaders Scotland promoted to League A.

Arsenal full-back Tierney sustained a head knock in the first half of the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

He was replaced by Celtic left-back Greg Taylor, who, in the absence of injured skipper Andy Robertson, is likely to keep his place.

Nottingham Forest centre-back McKenna picked up a knock, with Manchester United midfielder McTominay’s late booking proving costly.

All three would have been almost certain starters against Ukraine and now Clarke will have to reshuffle his squad for the crucial match which could, with a positive result, also enhance Scotland’s chances of qualifying for the next European Championship.

Former Rangers attacker McKay has been capped once, in a friendly against France in 2016, with defender Kingsley also picking up his solitary cap to date in the same game, both players coming on as second-half substitutes.

