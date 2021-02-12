Scott Parker full of admiration for Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti

Scott Parker says he has “nothing but admiration” for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Fulham’s trip to face Everton on Sunday.

The Cottagers have the weight of history against them having never won at Goodison Park in the league and their last draw away to the Toffees was in an FA Cup tie in 2004.

The 61-year-old has guided Everton to Champions League contention this season and Parker is full of respect for the Italian.

“He’s a manager I’ve got nothing but admiration for, an incredible career, seems a real classy man and goes about his business in a real classy and dignified way. Very professional,” Parker said.

“I don’t know him personally but that’s the impression I get.

“Obviously to win what he’s won over the course of his career speaks volumes really so of course he’s someone I look to and admire.”

The Fulham manager also advised against the use of social media as the abuse received by sports stars continues to be in the spotlight.

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Lauren James are among those who have been the targets of racist abuse on social media, while Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been made aware of social media users wishing him dead and referee Mike Dean asked not to officiate a Premier League game this weekend after he and his family received death threats.

Parker has shunned websites such as Twitter and Instagram and revealed that he has seen incidents of abuse against Fulham players on social media.

“Honestly, I don’t do Twitter, I don’t do Instagram, and the reason I don’t is I see what’s happening in the world,” the Fulham manager said.

“The values I hold as a person is everything. And Twitter and the world at this current moment is giving people a platform to be negative, criticise and is something I don’t want to be a part of.

“Yeah I’ve seen it. I see it because obviously it’s well documented as well, I’ve seen incidents of that and it’s very hard for me,” the 40-year-old said when asked if he had seen the hurt it caused any of the Fulham players.

Football’s leaders have sent a open letter to social media companies calling on them to do more to stamp out abuse following a spate of recent incidents, but Parker says that players coming off sites such as Instagram, could force the social media companies into action.

“My only advice I can give is one that I take and I believe in and the advice I believe in is you need to work out exactly where you want to be and where you want to sit with it,” he added.

“Whether regulations need to be put in place or whether a stand needs to be (taken) that people who are on it, come off it and let these companies realise that unless you do something meaningful and unless you do something that’s productive, we’re not going to go on it and we’re not going to endorse it because it’s unacceptable.

“But until then it seems like it’s something that’s always going to be the same old story.”