Scott Parker says Burnley are ahead of his own expectations after going second

Scott Parker claimed his Burnley side are ahead of his own expectations after a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth lifted them up to second in the Championship.

The Clarets needed Josh Brownhill’s first-half penalty – awarded when Darko Gyabi somewhat clumsily tripped Josh Cullen on the edge of the box – to see off Plymouth but were the better side on the night, with the visitors failing to register a shot on target.

“We probably are (ahead of the curve) if I’m being brutally honest,” Parker said. “This is a young team, a fresh team, this team has been together for four or five weeks.

“We had a six-week pre-season giving them information and half of those players are no longer here so we have to reset and restart, so for sure I’m absolutely delighted with where we currently are.”

The only complaint Parker could have was his side’s inability to take advantage of the many chances they created, particularly in the opening 45 minutes. Instead, they allowed Plymouth to create one or two nervy moments towards the end of the game.

“In the first half we were exceptional and every bit the team I want us to be,” Parker added. “It was arguably the best 45 minutes we’ve probably played in terms of the real good structure and every player understanding where the ball needs to move, and you probably need to come in two or three-nil up…

“I’ve been in this division and around this division many a time. The first half you’re thinking can it be two or three. In the second half, let’s be honest, you’re thinking can we just get out of here with a win.

“I’m not going to be embarrassed to say in the second half we needed to fight, we needed to be resilient and get out with the three points and that’s what the players have shown.”

A little over 48 hours after glumly watching on from the Old Trafford director’s box as Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham, Rooney endured another difficult day in the north west, admitting his frustration with the soft penalty that ultimately decided the game.

“Initially from the side it looked like a penalty and I understand why the referee (Robert Madley) has given it, but I don’t think it’s as clear cut as I thought,” he said.

“Darko does put his leg up but it’s clever play from the Burnley player to throw himself into it. As an attacking player you use your nous and the leg is there, you throw yourself into it but it was a little bit harsh.”

However, the former England captain said there were plenty of positives he could take from the performance after a difficult run of fixtures which brought wins over Sunderland and Luton either side of a narrow loss to West Brom.

“We’ve come away from home against a very good team, of course you want to try and restrict Burnley from creating clear-cut chances and I think we’ve done that,” he said.

“We got in some good positions in the final third but in the first half we rushed some good chances and the second half I think the decision-making and maybe the weight of the pass maybe denied us.”