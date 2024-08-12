Scott Parker says Burnley’s Championship win at Luton made ‘big statement’

Burnley manager Scott Parker praised his players after a “statement” 4-1 win against Luton at Kenilworth Road but said no decision has been taken on the futures of Sander Berge and Wout Weghorst.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Turf Moor, with Berge left out of the squad for the Sky Bet Championship opener after picking up an injury on the team’s pre-season tour and Weghorst limited to a late substitute appearance.

The Netherlands international has spent the last two seasons away on loan but returned to the club shortly before the start of the campaign.

Parker, who replaced Vincent Kompany as Clarets boss in June, said it was a superb display from his side to open with an emphatic win following Premier League relegation.

“The big statement was for us internally,” he said. “The execution of what we went out to do was incredible, and the belief and the confidence that this result will bring.

“From afar, people will look at it and will talk about it. But the biggest thing is the statement we’ve proved to ourselves.

“A lot of hard work has gone in, a different voice from myself. To a man, (the players) were superb.”

Burnley started fast and were ahead after six minutes as Lucas Pires collected the ball deep and sent a ball over the top into the path of Josh Brownhill, who slotted home.

Wilson Odobert doubled the lead from a near-identical move in the 37th minute, Connor Roberts this time with the precision pass from the full-back position allowing the Burnley forward to leave Joe Johnson trailing before beating Thomas Kaminski.

Tahith Chong briefly ignited hope of a fightback when he tapped home but Parker’s side stormed back with two goals – a header from a corner by Dara O’Shea and a lashed finish late on from Vitinha – to hand the new Clarets manager the perfect start.

Berge’s omission was a talking point ahead of kick-off, particularly with the first-team squad currently bloated and Parker having discussed the difficulty in keeping a large squad happy.

“He’s got a slight quad injury,” he said. “I sense you’re asking the question because you don’t believe that he’s injured.

“I’m not going to speculate on Sander or any of the players. We know how football works, there’s a transfer window at this moment in time. Every player in any club, it is what it is.

“Sander has been nothing but ultra professional. We’ll see what happens.

“(Weghorst’s future) is probably still to be decided at this moment in time. He’s been here for a week and I’ve nothing but admiration for him as a man, how he’s come in, massive professional.

“He’s been hugely committed, hence why we used him tonight.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards reflected on a tricky start to the Championship campaign.

“It was a difficult first night in terms of the result,” he said. “I’ve obviously got to try and put emotions aside and look at the bigger picture.

“There was a lot of good things there as well.”