Scott Parker talks up Burnley hero Josh Brownhill’s ‘experience and composure’

Scott Parker hailed captain Josh Brownhill after Burnley came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth with a stoppage-time winner at Turf Moor.

The Clarets looked to be heading for a draw until Brownhill delivered the sting in the fourth minute of added time.

Parker insisted the ball fell to the right man in the dying minutes given the midfielder’s experience and composure in crunch moments.

“He gives you every bit of that experience and composure,” said Parker.

“He understands and has the nous around the football pitch and this division.

“There was a frustration in the stadium, for myself and the players as well. There was an edginess to us and in certain moments like that you can see a team just wilt away a little bit and lose belief.

“I didn’t think for one second we did that. I constantly felt there was a group of men trying to win the game and Browny tips that off at the end. To be in around it, edge of the box and to take the shot on as well. It’s very pleasing.

“That is a massive win for us. We wanted to get three points and we managed to do that. We needed to address things at half-time but I think we were well worthy of the three points.”

The Clarets had to come from behind to land all three points after Callum Lang had given Pompey a lead against the run of play in the first half.

Jeremy Sarmiento levelled just two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, the Brighton loan signing firing inside the far post with a curling effort from the left side of the area.

Portsmouth had done their best to eat up the clock with a series of time-consuming injuries and substitutions and the nerves had started to fray at Turf Moor.

But with David Webb responding by adding eight minutes of stoppage time, Brownhill delivered from the edge of the box, firing a low shot inside the left-hand post.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was unhappy with a free-kick that led indirectly to the winner.

But he was more frustrated with his players allowing the ball to fall to Brownhill unmarked on the edge of the box which left them still looking for a first win of the season.

“That is the toughest one to take all season by a long way. If you look back at the last couple of weeks I think we were beaten by the better sides in West Brom and Sunderland,” Mousinho said.

“Today I thought it was very, very even but we’ve come away losing the game and I’m struggling to see how we didn’t come out with something.

“I was really pleased with the game plan and the effort but there were a couple of moments.

“We keep coming in being pleased with the performance but letting ourselves down in key moments of the game.

“I’m furious with the players. I can live with West Brom and Sunderland to a certain extent and we deserved much more from that game and the players have got to do better.

“We are really close but we are still there with three points after six games and we should have won some of those games.”