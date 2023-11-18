18 November 2023

Scott Quigley and Paul McCallum on target as Eastleigh edge Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Scott Quigley and Paul McCallum were on target as Eastleigh extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to three matches thanks to a narrow 2-1 National League win over Altrincham.

Eastleigh opened the scoring after 12 minutes as Quigley fired the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Altrincham equalised midway through the second half as Chris Conn-Clarke converted a penalty – after Dior Angus was brought down in the six-yard box – as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

The home side reclaimed the lead five minutes from time, with McCallum slotting the ball home from Quigley’s assist to clinch all three points.

