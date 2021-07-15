Scott Quigley leaves Barrow for Stockport
Barrow have announced striker Scott Quigley has moved to Stockport for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old joined Barrow in 2019 and went on to score 35 times in 78 appearances, including 15 goals in League Two last season.
The sale comes with Quigley having requested to move, the club said in a statement on their official website on Thursday.
Barrow boss Mark Cooper said: “Scott stated that he wanted to leave the club.
“He told us that he wanted to be closer to home and that he had been offered a very good deal elsewhere, which we couldn’t really compete with.”
Chairman Paul Hornby said: “As soon as Scott expressed his desire to move away from Barrow, we concluded a deal to suit all parties.
“We can only thank Scott for his contribution to Barrow during an incredible period which saw us make our return to the Football League. We wish him every success in his future career.”
Quigley has signed a three-year deal with Stockport, who finished third in the National League last season before losing to Hartlepool in the play-off semi-finals.