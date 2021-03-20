Scott Quigley leaves it late to fire Barrow to fourth straight victory

Scott Quigley
Scott Quigley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:13pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
Scott Quigley’s dramatic last-gasp winner secured Barrow four straight Football League wins for the first time since 1968 as they clinched a 3-2 victory against Crawley at Holker Street.

Jack Powell’s late header seemingly ended Barrow’s three-game winning streak but Quigley maintained the battling Bluebirds’ impressive run as they opened up a welcome seven-point gap above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

Tom Davies put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute when he headed home Ollie Banks’ corner.

Shot-stopper Glenn Morris kept the deficit at just one goal when he kept out Banks’ volley.

George Francomb levelled on the half-hour mark after top scorer Tom Nichols put the ball on a plate for him.

But Quigley quickly restored the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot after Tony Craig felled Bobby Thomas.

Morris did extremely well to keep out Banks’ free-kick after being wrong-footed by a wicked deflection.

Powell seemingly secured a point with his 84th-minute header but Quigley sparked scenes of jubilation with his winner deep in stoppage time.

