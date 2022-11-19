Scott Sinclair scores second-half winner as Bristol Rovers edge Peterborough
Scott Sinclair rolled back the years with a second-half winner that secured Bristol Rovers a narrow 1-0 League One victory over 10-man Peterborough at the Memorial Ground.
The 33-year-old former Celtic and Manchester City winger gave Rovers a 53rd-minute lead, expertly stroking the ball home from 10 yards out after fine approach play by Aaron Collins and skipper Sam Finley.
It put Joey Barton’s club on course for their first home win over high-flying Peterborough since February 2007 and ended the visitors’ seven-match unbeaten run on Gas territory.
Peterborough suffered a further setback when defender Ronnie Edwards was sent off by referee Peter Wright after upending goal-bound Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn just outside the penalty box in the 75th minute.
Posh boss Grant McCann sent on former Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in place of Jack Marriott to rescue his side and hearts were in mouths when his 25-yard free-kick whistled over the crossbar.
Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw denied the visitors late on when he blocked substitute Ricky-Jade Jones’ powerful rising shot as the hosts moved to within six points of the League One play-off places.
