Scott Tanser content with decision to leave St Johnstone for St Mirren

Scott Tanser revealed friends and family led those questioning his decision to leave double cup winners St Johnstone for St Mirren but insists the move has worked out.

The 27-year-old full-back had to settle for a place on the bench in both finals last season as Saints won the League Cup and Scottish Cup and also earned a Europa League qualifier.

It was a remarkable and historical achievement for Callum Davidson’s side but Tanser opted to move on to the Buddies in the summer.

Ahead of St Mirren’s trip to McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Tanser insisted that only he could make and understand his decision.

The Englishman said: “People questioned why I would come here but there is so much ambition to get into the top six, it needed the players to do that, players who have had experience of getting there.

“So I think it was the perfect move for me and I think I am excelling in my role here.

“Quite often, maybe it was more family and friends, but I would get the occasional message from people asking why?

“But you can’t judge anything because you are not the person who is making these decisions and I needed to do what was the best for me and I felt it was the best move.

“Basically game time was a big part, I spoke to the manager and he said I would be a massive part of it here.

“I knew I was a big part of it in the St Johnstone team but it was more me needing to play to progress going forward, and not being in and out.

“Obviously that comes with performances and I think my performances are keeping me in this team at the moment.

“Obviously we played them here not so long ago but it is going to be nice to go back to McDiarmid Park and see everyone again.

“I have many memories but there is obviously two that stand out as you know, the cup double are the main memories.

“I spent four great seasons so I have real good memories and it was a happy time but my focus is on winning the game.”

Tanser is looking for St Mirren, in eighth place, one point ahead of St Johnstone, to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Dundee.

The former Port Vale and Rochdale player said: “We will be looking to put things right this weekend.

“The spirit in the camp is good. Obviously we have been playing really well recently and that was a slip-up but we will be looking to get three points.

“There had been no dip in performance. Saturday was just a minor thing and we know ourselves we can get back to the way we played in recent weeks.”