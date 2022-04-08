08 April 2022

Scott Tiffoney sinks Queen of the South to end Thistle’s poor run

By NewsChain Sport
08 April 2022

Scott Tiffoney’s second-half winner made all the difference as Partick Thistle ended a five-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 cinch Championship victory to dent bottom side Queen of the South’s survival hopes.

The Doonhamers enjoyed the majority of first-half possession and Ally Roy sent an early header wide.

Ruari Paton’s strike was saved before Innes Cameron fired narrowly past the upright as the scores remained goalless at the break.

But winger Tiffoney broke the deadlock for the visitors just after the hour mark as he picked up Brian Graham’s ball on the halfway line and went on a solo run to slot past goalkeeper Josh Rae for his fifth goal of the season.

The hosts looked for a way back and Roy fired an effort wide as the match wore on – but they could not pull a goal back.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news

Rishi Sunak: ‘To smear my wife to get at me is awful’

news