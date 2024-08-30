Scott Wright leaves Rangers for Birmingham in early deadline-day switch

Scott Wright’s exit from Rangers was the first confirmed move of transfer deadline day in the William Hill Premiership.

The former Aberdeen winger has joined Birmingham after 120 appearances and 12 goals for Rangers, including one in the 2022 Scottish Cup final.

Wright has moved for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £300,000 and is reunited with Ben Davies, who moved to St Andrew’s on loan earlier in August.

They could be joined by Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata amid claims that Blues boss Chris Davies is going back to his former club for another signing from Scotland’s top flight.

Celtic are expected to wrap up deals for Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels and Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty ahead of the 11pm deadline.

They have been linked with other midfield targets including Los Angeles FC’s Mateusz Bogusz, Dundee captain Luke McCowan, Switzerland Under-21 international Alvyn Sanches of Lausanne and Lyon’s Mahamadou Diawara.

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is set to finalise a permanent move to West Brom following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Rangers have been linked with loan moves for Albania midfielder Nedim Bajrami, who plays for Italian side Sassuolo, and versatile Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

The Ibrox club are still looking to offload players, with Todd Cantwell potentially moving to Blackburn.

Motherwell secured the Premiership’s first signing of the day by bringing Jack Vale back from Blackburn in a season-long loan.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is hoping to get “one in at least”.

“We are trying,” he added. “We have been speaking and looking at people and assessing the squad. We are always on the lookout. We are not close to anything, so it might be a long day.”

The likes of St Johnstone, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Hibernian remain active while both Dundee and Ross County added to their squads on Thursday.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith does not expect to be busy.

“We will wait and see how the day plays out but I don’t expect to be doing loads of stuff,” he said after Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat by Viktoria Plzen.