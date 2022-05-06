Scott Wright says Rangers want to win the Europa League after reaching final

Scott Wright wants Rangers to now go all the way in the Europa League after helping the Gers get through an epic semi-final tussle with RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Light Blues attacker set up midfielder Glen Kamara for the Gers’ second goal at Ibrox after skipper James Tavernier had shot the home side into the lead in the 18th minute to level the tie on aggregate.

France striker Christopher Nkunku volleyed in for the Bundesliga side in the 70th minute to make it 2-2 on aggregate but Ibrox midfielder John Lundstram drove in a sensational clincher with 10 minutes remaining to book a place in the Seville final against another German side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, former Aberdeen attacker Wright said: “Yes, these opportunities don’t come around all the time and you want to enjoy it and take it in while you can but you obviously want to chase the next step.

“For us, we wanted to chase the next step of getting to the final and we want to win it, we don’t want to be there just to take part.

“We will go there to win.

“The confidence in the team is high.

“You could see from the performance on Thursday night and there was character shown as well. They scored so late but we managed to get another goal and see it out.

“It was a special night for everyone involved at the club.

“It has been a tough week for everyone here.

“The win was so special and you could see by the scenes at the end what it means to everyone, the players, the staff, the fans, a really special moment.”

The tough week Wright referred to was due to the death of popular kitman Jimmy Bell on Tuesday.

There was a minute’s silence before the game as a mark of respect and Wright believes the victory was another tribute.

He said: “We touched on it before the game.

“We knew it was going to be an emotional night with everything that has happened but you know what he was like, he would probably just say roll the sleeves up and get on with it.

“It was a special moment for everyone.”

Three days after the Europa League final in Spain, Rangers take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Wright said: “It is exciting for everyone involved at the club, it is what we have worked so hard for and you want to be playing in these kinds of games at the end of the season.

“Thankfully we have two cup finals to look forward to.”