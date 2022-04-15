15 April 2022

Scottish Cup semi-final statistics

Saturday, April 16

Hearts v HibernianHearts are boosted by the return of Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday is also expected to be fit despite limping off after scoring twice in last weekend’s league derby win. Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar and Michael Smith are battling to be back before the end of the season.Hibernian have Ryan Porteous available despite the defender being in the middle of a four-game league suspension. Drey Wright is doubtful and Christian Doidge faces a late fitness check. Paul McGinn is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are out.Last season: No corresponding fixtureTop Scorers: Liam Boyce (Hearts) 14; Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) 8Match Odds: H 1-1 A 27-10 D 12-5Referee: John Beaton (Scotland)

Sunday, April 17

Celtic v RangersCeltic are set to be without Giorgos Giakoumakis, who went off with a minor hamstring injury against St Johnstone last weekend. David Turnbull has shaken off a knock and James Forrest is back after a minor hamstring strain.Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his Rangers squad after their extra-time Europa League win against Braga. Borna Barisic went off with cramp in that match while Filip Helander (foot), Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.Last season: Celtic 4 Rangers 0, Celtic 2 Rangers 0Top Scorers: Daizen Maeda (Celtic) 18; Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) 19Match Odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 9-4Referee: Bobby Madden (Scotland)

