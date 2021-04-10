Scottish League One leaders Falkirk return to winning ways against Clyde

Scottish League One leaders Falkirk returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Clyde.

Ben Hall’s ninth-minute opener was added to by Aidan Keena’s first league goal for the club in the 68th minute as the hosts secured a first win in four games in all competitions.

Joshua Jack pulled one back with six minutes remaining but Clyde’s first defeat in three left them a point above the relegation play-off spot.

Falkirk’s advantage to second place remained at three points as Cove Rangers saw off struggling Dumbarton 1-0.

Rory McAllister struck nine minutes into the second half and his seventh goal of the season was enough to earn three points.

Montrose let slip a two-goal lead and fell seven points off the pace after drawing 2-2 at Airdrie.

The hosts were 2-0 up at half-time after Cammy Ballantyne’s 30th-minute opener and Sean Crighton’s stoppage-time own goal.

But an own goal from Russell McLean in the 51st minute and another from Aaron Lennox deep into added time gifted a point to Airdrieonians.

Partick Thistle climbed above both teams into third with a 3-0 win at Peterhead.

Goals from Joe Cardle, Scott Tiffoney and Brian Graham earned Thistle a first win in three league games.

East Fife are level on points with Thistle and Montrose after goals in each half from Ryan Wallace and Kevin Smith earned a 2-1 win at Forfar.

Jordan Allan had equalised early in the second half for Forfar, who had Barnard Coll sent off for a second booking late on and remain five points adrift at the bottom of the table.