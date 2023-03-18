18 March 2023

Scunthorpe boost survival hopes with big win over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
18 March 2023

Cameron Wilson scored twice as Scunthorpe boosted their survival chances with a 4-1 home win against Wealdstone.

Iron forward Wilson struck either side of Will Smith’s effort in first-half stoppage time and after Nathan Ferguson pulled one back for the visitors, Jake Leake added the home side’s fourth.

Wilson fired Scunthorpe into an 11th-minute lead when he cut back inside on to his left foot and fired into the far corner and defender Smith converted a rebound after his initial header had been saved following a corner.

Ferguson threw Wealdstone a lifeline in the 74th minute when he crashed home a shot from outside the area.

But Leake’s fine solo goal – his first for the club – put the result beyond doubt two minutes later and made it back-to-back home wins for the Iron.

