Scunthorpe claim first away win in 13 months after narrow victory at Halifax
Struggling Scunthorpe ended a run of 13 months without an away win as Cameron Wilson hit the winner at Halifax.
The Iron are under new ownership and wasted no time in ushering in a fresh era with a 1-0 victory which lifts them off the foot of the Vanarama National League.
Wilson hit the decider, latching onto a poor defensive header before eventually firing the visitors ahead just before the 15-minute mark.
Halifax had no answer as they missed their chance to move into the top half of the table by sealing three points.
