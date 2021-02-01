Scunthorpe make George Taft deal permanent

Defender George Taft (PA Wire)
16:40pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Scunthorpe have signed George Taft from Sky Bet League Two rivals Bolton on a free transfer.

Taft, 27, joined Scunthorpe on loan last month and has made five appearances for the Iron.

The Leicester academy product has now made the move permanent by signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Taft has made nearly 190 career appearances and had spells at Burton, Mansfield and Cambridge before joining Bolton last summer.

