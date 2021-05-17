Scunthorpe midfielder Tom Pugh signs new one-year deal
Tom Pugh has signed a new one-year deal at Scunthorpe
The 20-year-old midfielder, a Wales Under-21 international, has made eight appearances for the club since making his senior debut in November 2018.
Pugh told Scunthorpe’s official website: “I’m really happy to have got it signed. I’m looking forward to coming back fit and firing in pre-season. The manager’s told us to come back as fit as we can, and to be ready to kick on for next season.
“There will be new faces, and we’re looking forward to gelling together and giving it a good go.
“I want to play as well as I can, get as many minutes under my belt and see what it brings. It’s class to play for the first team, it’s what you dream of when you’re younger, and to have your family supporting you and making them happy is a great feeling. Now I’ve got to build on this and really push on.”