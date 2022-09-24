24 September 2022

Scunthorpe move off bottom after come-from-behind win over Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2022

Scunthorpe mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Dorking 3-2 and climb off the bottom of the National League table.

It looked set to be another miserable afternoon for the Iron when the visitors opened up a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Ryan Seager netted the opener in the 11th minute before setting up Niall McManus 12 minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe’s fightback began in the 51st minute, with Caolan Lavery netting on his debut, but the hosts then missed a penalty after Sami El-Abd handled the ball, Joe Nuttall hitting the outside of the post.

The home side kept pressing, though, and Jacob Butterfield equalised in the 69th minute with a fine 25-yard strike.

They clinched all three points in the 84th minute, Lavery crossing for George Taft to head home.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget

financial news

Watch pint-sized diva interrupt dance routine to remonstrate with proud dad

news

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

world news