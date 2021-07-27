Scunthorpe sign central midfielder Alex Perry
Scunthorpe have completed the signing of central midfielder Alex Perry following his departure from Wigan.
Perry, 23, who has agreed a two-year contract, made 25 appearances for Wigan last season.
Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “He’s impressed in his trial period with us and we’ve looked into his character, speaking to people at Wigan and others who know of him, and he’s just what we need.
“He’s a midfield player who can create chances, passing his way through midfield and always wants the ball at his feet.
“He wanted to come to this football club, although he knows it won’t be easy getting into the team as we have a good squad coming together now.
“I’m happy he’s in the building. He’s already settled in very well and looking forward to kicking his Scunthorpe United career off.”