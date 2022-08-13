13 August 2022

Scunthorpe suffer first National League defeat as Maidenhead claim scalp

By NewsChain Sport
13 August 2022

Maidenhead gave Scunthorpe a taste of what could be waiting for them in the Vanarama National League as a first-half blast set up a 3-2 win.

The Iron, who were relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season but won their opening game, fell behind in the 27th minute when Emile Acquah fired home.

Will de Havilland struck from close range nine minutes later and then Kane Ferdinand completed a fine opening half for the hosts when he converted at the near post.

Joe Nuttall’s penalty gave Scunthorpe hope after the break and he headed home a second late on but they could not force a draw.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Drought declared for parts of England after driest summer for 50 years

news

Photographs of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s body were ‘shared for a laugh’, court hears

world news

Woman alleging Ryan Giggs headbutted her saw early ‘red flags, court hears

news