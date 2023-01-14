Scunthorpe were beaten again (Danny Lawson/PA)
14 January 2023

Scunthorpe’s struggles on and off the pitch continue with Woking defeat

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2023

National League crisis club Scunthorpe suffered again as they lost 2-0 at home to Woking.

The Iron are rooted to the foot of the fifth tier, up for sale and this week were served with a winding up petition.

Their fortunes got no better in this clash, Woking going ahead five minutes in through Rhys Browne.

His 14th of the season came as he got in behind the Iron defence, though the visitors had to wait until three minutes from the end to put the game to bed, Padraig Amond curling in.

