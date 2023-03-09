Sead Haksabanovic relishing the demand for success at Celtic

Celtic midfielder Sead Haksabanovic is thriving under the pressure of meeting the demands for trophy success in Glasgow.

The Montenegro international got his first piece of silverware last month when he helped Celtic beat Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final, and his spectacular goal wrapped up a 3-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday which maintained their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership.

The champions now turn their attention to the Scottish Cup when they take on Hearts in the quarter-finals at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Swedish-born former Rubin Kazan and West Ham player said: “When I came to Celtic it was a winning spirit because it’s so important that you win here. You can feel that when you come in. I love it.

“You want to be the best you can be and you have to have that mentality.”

Celtic showed that mentality in the Viaplay Cup final and Haksabanovic said: “It was amazing. I loved every second of the game. I only heard our fans, though, but that’s another thing, and I loved it.”

Celtic and Haksabanovic are aiming for the treble, but he was keen to focus on the here and now when asked if he had room for two more medals in his cabinet.

“There is space because I only have one,” the 23-year-old said. “As a football player you want to win games and trophies, and now we have the chance to win two more.

“But we have to take every day as it comes and work hard on the training field because that’s where everything starts, and be focused and just keep doing the things the manager asks us.”

Haksabanovic has not started a game since November 12 but got his first goal since that victory over Ross County when he curled into the top corner against Hearts on Wednesday.

The attacking player said: “I was close against Rangers twice, but now I have scored and hopefully I can keep doing that.

“It doesn’t matter whether I get five minutes, or half-an-hour or I start, I want to do my stuff and show I want to play in this team. I am just going out and enjoying myself.”