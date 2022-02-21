Sean Clare suspended as Charlton look to return to winning ways against MK Dons
Charlton midfielder Sean Clare starts a three-match ban at home to MK Dons.
Clare was shown a straight red card in Charlton’s 4-0 defeat to Oxford on Saturday after grabbing U’s striker Matty Taylor around the neck.
Mason Burstow could return to the starting line-up if Scott Fraser is unavailable again.
Strike trio Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington all missed the Oxford setback as a third-successive defeat dropped Charlton to 16th.
MK Dons will be without the suspended Daniel Harvie at The Valley.
Harvie picked up a 10th booking in the weekend win at Sunderland and will also sit out Saturday’s home game with Bolton.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, signed on loan from Aston Villa last month, could replace Harvie to make his second Dons start.
David Kasumu – who is fit again after a hamstring problem – and Connor Wickham, who scored the winner at former club Sunderland after coming off the bench, are also in contention.
