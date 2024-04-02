Sean Dyche pleased with Everton’s second-half display in Newcastle draw

Sean Dyche hailed Everton’s second-half “edge” as they came from behind to rescue a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Magpies went ahead through Alexander Isak’s first-half strike, but spurned a number of opportunities before Everton struck back in the latter stages.

Paul Dummett’s challenge on Ashley Young saw the Toffees awarded a penalty in the 87th minute and after a VAR check, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to slot home from the spot.

A draw still hands Everton an unwanted record of 13 Premier League games without a win, but Dyche believes his side secured a “good point” on the road.

He said: “I thought it was a pretty decent performance, but at half-time I mentioned that edge and how we turn that into a winning performance and I thought second half was a very valid attempt to do that.

“We didn’t get the win but we get a good point on the road in the Premier League, it’s always important.

“The penalty of course, we’ve only had one this season, should have had another one Saturday but we didn’t get that.

“I don’t know why they have to look at that a hundred times, it’s absolutely bizarre because I’ve seen it back and it gets given straight away.

“Anyway, they did get to the right decision so we’re pleased with that, and Dom put it away so we’re pleased for him as well.”

It was only Calvert-Lewin’s fourth goal of the season in the Premier League, but Dyche praised the forward for his hard work.

“It changes the noise around him, he’s been working hard, Beto has also worked hard as well,” Dyche added.

“We’re asking a lot of them two at the moment, but I thought they did well and he deserves the fact he’s keeping at it.

“It must have been a nervous penalty for him because there’s a lot of noise about him not having scored, you haven’t done this, you haven’t done that, but I thought he delivered it well.”

Newcastle looked to be heading for a second win in four days when Isak fired them into the lead with his 19th goal of the season.

But having seen James Tarkowski rattle his own post, Dan Burn have a goal ruled out for offside and Vitaly Mykolenko clear an Isak shot off the line, the visitors finished strongly.

James Garner had already hit the woodwork when they got their reward from the spot.

Asked about his overriding emotion after the game, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “Definitely frustrated.

“I thought we needed that second goal. It looked like we’d got it on a couple of occasions – of course, the VAR one was really, really tight and then Alex’s chance looked a big moment in the game.

“At 1-0, Everton were never out of it. They’ve hit the post themselves and of course the penalty is probably the big moment.”

The spot-kick was awarded after referee Tony Harrington was advised to review a tussle between Dummett and Young, and Howe had few complaints.

He said: “When you look at it back – which I have very quickly – both players are grappling each other initially, but I think it’s just the height of Paul’s arm around Ashley’s neck that swings it against us.

“Probably if the boot’s on the other foot, I’m wanting a pen for that.”