Sean Dyche wants more new arrivals at Burnley before window closes

Sean Dyche is keen for Burnley to add to the signings they have already made this summer.

The Clarets boss, who so far has seen two new recruits join his squad since the end of last season in defender Nathan Collins and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, says the club are looking at wide attacking players.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of his side opening their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Saturday, Dyche said: “The recruitment side has been a challenge, always is. That’s something I’m used to.

“(There are) ongoing hopes that we can recruit in the areas that we need.”

Asked if the club were closer to adding in attack, he said: “No, we’re not that much closer at the current time.

“I’m speaking to the owners freely, and (chairman) Alan Pace particularly, about what we can do. There are situations we are involved in. The numbers still have to work.

“We’re pleased with the business we have done. Some of the young players have had another good pre-season with us and are in and around it.

“We do need to recruit I feel. The wide areas are quite obvious, we are light in those areas. We are looking in those areas. But the players still have to fit the model, the team, the ways of working.”

Winger Aaron Lennon, who left Burnley when his contract expired last year, has been back at the club after a stint with Turkish side Kayserispor.

The 34-year-old has been training with Dyche’s players and playing in some pre-season friendlies.

Dyche said of Lennon: “He’s training with us – that’s the same news as it was previously, there’s nothing to report beyond that at the moment. He’s training with us, he is active with us.

“I’ve had just a very loose chat with him about what might be and the ifs and ands. The main thing for him is being fit and well, which he is, and he is still hungry for it.”

Also involved in recent friendly action has been goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed Burnley’s final three games of last season due to a knee problem, then had surgery and was not a part of England’s squad for the Euros.

Dyche said: “Towards the end of the season he knew it wasn’t right. I think it’s different if you think you’re about there, say you go, and then during the build-up to the tournament you have to pull out. I think that’s a different ball game, I think that would hurt more.

“I think if you get to the tournament and something happens, that’s probably a much bigger bitter pill to swallow.”

Meanwhile, Dyche was also asked about his contract situation, with there being a year left on his current deal.

Pace, who became chairman midway through last season when ALK Capital completed a takeover of the club, was quoted this week as saying of a new deal for Dyche: “It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority — the window is for now.”

And Dyche said on Thursday: “At the end of the day, I said last season I parked my contract talks because I thought it was important to focus on the team, the team always comes first, including my staff.

“My situation is ongoing, I don’t think there’s anything to it other than making sure things are in place.”

Dyche was then asked about being linked with vacancies at other clubs, adding: “From our varying ups and downs, but generally having successes at Burnley, I’ve been linked to other places before, and I’m still here, I still am.

“I’m still here, I’m still working hard with my staff and my team, that’s for sure.”