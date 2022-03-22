22 March 2022

Sean Fagan settles feisty clash as Albion Rovers edge past Stirling

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Sean Fagan netted late on as Albion Rovers won 1-0 at Stirling after both sides had been reduced to 10 men.

Stirling were a man down from first-half stoppage time, when Dylan Mackin was sent off following a foul on Callum Wilson.

The numbers were then levelled up in the 82nd minute by Kyle Doherty getting his marching orders for a challenge on Adam Cummins.

Rovers then secured a first victory in seven outings thanks to Fagan’s 89th-minute strike after a Blair Malcolm shot was blocked.

The result sees them move up a place to eighth in Scottish League Two, 11 points clear of basement boys Cowdenbeath and two behind seventh-placed Stirling.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

17-month-old girl dies after being mauled by dog that had only been with family for a week

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt, ‘we owe her an explanation’

world news

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news