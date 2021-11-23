23 November 2021

Sean Long off the mark as Cheltenham beat struggling Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
23 November 2021

Sean Long scored his first goal of the season as Cheltenham made it back-to-back wins in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at struggling Gillingham

This was the two teams’ fourth meeting of the season and it was the Robins who came out on top for the third time, as they moved up to 10th in the table.

After John Akinde rolled a good early chance wide for Gillingham, Cheltenham’s Alfie May got in behind, after a ball over the top was not cut out, but Jamie Cumming saved well with his foot.

But the Robins were ahead just before the half-hour mark when the Gills defence failed to deal with Chris Hussey’s corner and Long slammed in the loose ball from close range.

The hosts should have levelled in first-half stoppage time, as Lee again put Akinde through on goal, only for him to shoot off target once more.

Cheltenham doubled their lead with an hour played when Kyle Vassell nodded a long ball into the path of May, who rounded Cumming before scoring.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards studio following sexual harassment allegations

tv & entertainment

Royal Family delivers stinging rebuke to BBC over new William and Harry documentary

world news

At least 45 dead, including children, after bus bursts into flames following crash in Bulgaria

world news