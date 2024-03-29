29 March 2024

Sean McGinty nets winner as Ayr beat Airdrie

By NewsChain Sport
29 March 2024

Sean McGinty headed the winner as Ayr struck twice in three second-half minutes to beat Airdrie 2-1 at Somerset Park.

Irish defender McGinty anticipated a flick-on from a free-kick out wide and nodded home what proved to be the decisive goal five minutes after the interval.

Josh O’Connor had given Airdrie a half-time lead after racing clear of Ayr’s defence to smash an emphatic finish beyond goalkeeper Josh Clarke.

Ayr equalised two minutes after the restart when Anton Dowds darted on to Craig Watson’s weak headed back-pass to finish in style before McGinty headed in the home side’s second.

Airdrie’s Dean McMaster saw a spectacular volley brilliantly saved by Clarke in the first period, while Ayr’s appeals for a second-half penalty after Jamie Murphy went down in the box were waved away.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested in connection with death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

news

Murdered Finley Boden 'should have been one of the most protected children in the area'

news

Baltimore bridge collapses after being hit by ship, sending vehicles into river

world news