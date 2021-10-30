Sean Welsh misses penalty as Inverness share points with Partick
Sean Welsh missed a penalty as high-flying Inverness were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle
Inverness were gifted the chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Lewis Mayo fouled Aaron Doran.
But Welsh saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.
Roddy MacGregor could have won it for Inverness in stoppage time but blazed over from close range.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox