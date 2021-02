Aged 44, Sebastián 'El Loco' Abreu signed for the 30th club of his career in February 2021: Athletic Club from Minas Gerais, Brazil. After this new challenge, Abreu is already expected to return to Uruguay, adding a 31st club to his long list: Institución Atlética Sud América. Having scored over 400 times, veteran Abreu is amongst the world’s top active goalscorers.