Second-half showing sees Salford to big win at Gillingham
Theo Vassell, Ryan Watson and Callum Hendry all scored in the second half as Salford snapped a four-game winless run in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-0 victory at Gillingham.
Only a smart save from City goalkeeper Tom King prevented midfielder Ben Reeves from scoring a 25-yard opener for the goal-shy hosts.
Robbie McKenzie failed to test King with a curling effort from the edge of the box before Reeves poked wide from Jordan Green’s cross on the half-hour.
After a sluggish opening half, the visitors were much improved after the break and took the lead when an unmarked Vassell headed in from Elliot Watt’s free-kick on 54 minutes.
They doubled their advantage somewhat fortuitously seven minutes later when Watson’s seemingly harmless effort deflected off Scott Kaskhet past the luckless Jake Turner.
Hendry, who almost caught Turner out with a speculative 45-yard effort minutes earlier, completed the scoring with a spectacular shot from the edge of the box.
Salford climb to eighth in the table, while Gillingham remain in the bottom two.
