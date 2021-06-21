Sepp Van Den Berg returns to Preston on loan

Sepp Van Den Berg in action for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup
By NewsChain Sport
10:33am, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Preston have announced the signing of defender Sepp Van Den Berg on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old returns to the Lilywhites after he joined the club on loan in February, and went on to feature 16 times in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Dutchman has made four appearances for Liverpool and becomes Preston’s second signing of the summer alongside fellow defender Liam Lindsay.

Van Den Berg told the club’s website: “I said it last season at the end that I would love to come back and I was really happy it worked out.

“Hopefully I’ll see the fans very soon and of course see the players and the staff again, I really enjoyed last season so I’m just really excited for the upcoming season.”

