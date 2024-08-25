25 August 2024

Serge Gnabry scores late Bayern Munich winner at Wolfsburg

By NewsChain Sport
25 August 2024

Serge Gnabry was Bayern Munich’s hero as they left it late to launch the new Bundesliga campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg.

Gnabry struck eight minutes from time to complete a concerted comeback in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Bayern, whose run of 11 successive titles was ended by Bayer Leverkusen last season, led through Jamal Musiala’s opener, but trailed to Lovro Majer’s double – the first of them from the penalty spot before Jakub Kaminski’s own goal and Gnabry’s winner, which was set up by Harry Kane, turned the tables.

In Ligue 1, Julien Le Cardinal’s own goal helped to ensure Lens maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 home win over last season’s surprise package Brest.

Jhoanner Chavez put the hosts side ahead with 19 minutes gone and Le Cardinal’s misfortune on the stroke of half-time effectively wrapped up the points despite substitute Deiver Machado’s 88th-minute red card.

