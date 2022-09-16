16 September 2022

Sergi Canos could return from injury as Brentford host Arsenal

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2022

Sergi Canos has shaken off a thigh injury in time for Brentford’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Christian Norgaard remains out of action with a shin injury.

Ethan Pinnock is back in training after knee trouble but Sunday’s Gunners clash is expected to come too soon for the defender.

Arsenal have a number of injury doubts ahead of the short trip.

Thomas Partey has returned to training following a thigh injury and could feature.

Oleksandr Zincheko has been ruled out of Ukraine’s upcoming international games while Reiss Nelson (muscular), Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) are out.

Provisional Brentford squad: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter, Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Roerslev, Canos.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news