Sergi Roberto, 300 games for Barça
9:01am, Mon 26 Apr 2021
This Sunday, in the 2-1 away win at Villarreal, Sergi Roberto reached 300 games as a Barça player. His debut came on November 10, 2010 in a Copa del Rey match against Ceuta (5-1), though he didn't earn a regular first-team slot until summer 2013 when Tata Martino was coach. His 300 games (equalling Luis Enrique Martínez) are broken down as follows: 194 in the League (pre-Villarreal), 46 in the Copa del Rey, 51 in the Champions League, 5 in the Spanish Super Cup, 1 in the European Super Cup and 2 in the Club World Cup). He's given 35 assists in that time and has scored scored 10 goals.