Sergio Aguero’s glittering Manchester City career in pictures

SportMen's SportFootballSergio Aguero’s glittering Manchester City career in picturesSergio Aguero celebrates a goal (PA Wire)By NewsChain Sport22:15pm, Mon 29 Mar 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of his most memorable moments caught on camera.Sergio Aguero scores the winner against QPR (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero celebrates (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero lifts the Premier League trophy in 2014 (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero holds the 2018 League Cup trophy (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero celebrates (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero (second left) celebrates with the FA Cup trophy in 2019 (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero (left) and Pep Guardiola on the touchline (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero celebrates a brace on his debut (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero (centre right) celebrates scoring with team-mate David Silva (centre left) at Old Trafford (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero (third right) celebrates with his team-mates (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero (centre) celebrates with his team-mates (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero completed his hat-trick against Chelsea (PA Archive)Sergio Aguero holds the Premier League trophy (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero in the dugout (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal (PA Wire)Sergio Aguero (centre) celebrates scoring (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...