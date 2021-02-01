Serhat Tasdemir makes Oldham loan move
17:30pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Oldham have completed the loan signing of Serhat Tasdemir from Peterborough until the end of the season.
The midfielder, 20, who has represented Azerbaijan at under-19 level, has played 20 times for Peterborough following his move to the club in 2019.
Speaking to Oldham’s website, he said: “I’m here to get some valuable game time and to make an impact when I get the chance.
“I can’t wait to get started this week, work hard for this team and show the supporters what I can do. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and opportunity I’ve been given at Oldham.”
Latics are 13th in Sky Bet League Two and travel to Scunthorpe on Saturday.