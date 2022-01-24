Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record against Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.

Here, we look at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.

Tottenham tale of woe

Tottenham have won only seven of their 60 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (PA graphic)

The Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own goal by Antonio Rudiger in February 2020’s 2-1 win.

That has served only to extend their dominance over Spurs, with Chelsea on top of the Premier League head-to-head ever since they won the first meeting in the rebranded competition 2-1 in December 1992.

Of the five ever-present teams in the Premier League era, Spurs and Chelsea are the second combination to complete this season’s pair of games and therefore 60 in the 30 years of the competition.

Chelsea were also involved in the first after January 2’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool but, while that rivalry is evenly matched, with 23 Liverpool wins to Chelsea’s 21, the opposite is true of Chelsea-Spurs.

Dele Alli, centre left, was instrumental in Spurs’ most recent league wins over Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

Chelsea have won more than half of those meetings, 33 out of 60, with 20 draws and Spurs’ seven isolated successes – the first of which did not come until Aaron Lennon’s winner in November 2006, in the 15th season of the Premier League. Chelsea have also scored almost twice as many goals, 108 to Spurs’ 55.

Tottenham’s best run came in 2017 and 2018 with three wins out of four – Dele Alli scoring in all three of those wins with five goals in total – but that has given way to their recent slump.

In addition, Chelsea won both legs of this season’s Carabao Cup semi-final, won on penalties at the same stage of the competition in 2018-19 and also beat Spurs in the 2014-15 final and the 2016-17 FA Cup semi-final. Spurs’ one consolation in the last three seasons was a win on penalties in last season’s League Cup last 16.

Worst of the ever-presents?

Everton’s poor Premier League record against Manchester United is one of the few to rival Tottenham’s against Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Seven wins is the fewest by any team in a match contested in every Premier League season to date, making the case for Tottenham’s record against Chelsea as the worst in the competition.

Everton have only nine wins in 59 meetings with both Spurs and Manchester United, with the latter combination providing the closest rival to Chelsea-Spurs as the most one-sided fixture.

United have won 37 of those games with only 13 draws, leaving Everton with just 40 points against them – one fewer than Spurs have against Chelsea, though in one fewer game.

On a points-per-game basis it takes three decimal places to separate them, with Everton’s 0.678 against United narrowly the worst such record, with Spurs earning 0.683 per game against Chelsea.

Expanding the selection beyond ever-present fixtures, Tottenham’s points-per-game record against Chelsea is the sixth worst among games played at least 40 times and the 14th worst in fixtures present in at least half of Premier League seasons – the worst in the latter case being Fulham’s one win from 30 against, once again, Chelsea.