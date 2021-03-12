Several fitness concerns for Forest Green Rovers ahead of Harrogate clash

Mark Cooper faces a number of late fitness decisions for Forest Green
Mark Cooper faces a number of late fitness decisions for Forest Green (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:26pm, Fri 12 Mar 2021
Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper will run the rule over a “busy treatment room” ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Harrogate.

Cooper expects late fitness calls on a number of players after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Chris Stokes appears back in the groove after a recent thigh strain.

Nicky Cadden (hamstring) and Jordan Moore-Taylor (broken arm) are still some way off returning.

Loan striker Josh March could already have played his last game for Harrogate due to a knee injury.

The in-form striker has returned to parent club Forest Green, and while he would not have featured this weekend anyway will now be unlikely to play again for Harrogate.

Dan Jones should continue at left-back having impressed in recent weeks.

The Barrow loanee has put a string of matches together in the last few weeks and is approaching top sharpness.

